 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pa. Dept. of Health: 760 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, September 18, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 18, that there are 760 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 148,683.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 11 and September 17 is 172,682 with 6,046 positive cases. There were 26,068 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,934 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,732,805 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 257 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 18, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/18/20 – 760
9/17/20 – 933
9/16/20 – 776
9/15/20 – 1,151
9/14/20 – 620
9/13/20 – 638
9/12/20 – 920

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  399 5 404 16
Butler  966 10 976 22
Clarion  113 0 113 3
Clearfield  293 2 295 1
Crawford  283 4 287 3
Elk  67 0 67 2
Forest  14 0 14 0
Indiana  596 9 605 12
Jefferson  107 -1* 106 2
McKean  51 2 53 2
Mercer  663 21 684 13
Venango  80 0 80 1
Warren  42 0 42 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County decreased from 107 on 9/17/20 to 106 on 9/18/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 766 14579
Allegheny 11578 163132
Armstrong 404 6308
Beaver 1820 18550
Bedford 223 4195
Berks 6773 46303
Blair 548 15630
Bradford 119 6858
Bucks 8449 89058
Butler 976 20546
Cambria 537 21864
Cameron 8 418
Carbon 443 8708
Centre 1630 22229
Chester 6471 75154
Clarion 113 2987
Clearfield 295 6700
Clinton 185 3904
Columbia 853 7208
Crawford 287 7891
Cumberland 1739 27425
Dauphin 3662 40960
Delaware 11075 99550
Elk 67 2326
Erie 1459 25863
Fayette 763 14365
Forest 14 724
Franklin 1701 19047
Fulton 43 1131
Greene 166 3954
Huntingdon 393 5431
Indiana 605 8347
Jefferson 106 3188
Juniata 173 2104
Lackawanna 2359 29222
Lancaster 7478 72176
Lawrence 495 7238
Lebanon 1909 18104
Lehigh 5464 55459
Luzerne 4000 42694
Lycoming 617 12297
McKean 53 4109
Mercer 684 10940
Mifflin 208 6098
Monroe 1771 21483
Montgomery 11855 135741
Montour 162 7619
Northampton 4349 51179
Northumberland 848 10828
Perry 201 3726
Philadelphia 30783 257712
Pike 564 6048
Potter 25 1052
Schuylkill 1054 17634
Snyder 252 3176
Somerset 201 9648
Sullivan 11 431
Susquehanna 293 4079
Tioga 56 3031
Union 451 9637
Venango 80 4393
Warren 42 3274
Washington 1268 23596
Wayne 211 5748
Westmoreland 2032 40423
Wyoming 72 2618
York 4391 54755

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 39 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,162 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,839 cases among employees, for a total of 27,001 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,343 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,281 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.