Pa. Dept. of Health: 760 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 18, that there are 760 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 148,683.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 11 and September 17 is 172,682 with 6,046 positive cases. There were 26,068 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,934 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,732,805 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 257 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 18, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/18/20 – 760

9/17/20 – 933

9/16/20 – 776

9/15/20 – 1,151

9/14/20 – 620

9/13/20 – 638

9/12/20 – 920

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 399 5 404 16 Butler 966 10 976 22 Clarion 113 0 113 3 Clearfield 293 2 295 1 Crawford 283 4 287 3 Elk 67 0 67 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 596 9 605 12 Jefferson 107 -1* 106 2 McKean 51 2 53 2 Mercer 663 21 684 13 Venango 80 0 80 1 Warren 42 0 42 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County decreased from 107 on 9/17/20 to 106 on 9/18/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date