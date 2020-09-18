 

Ralph L. Foster

Friday, September 18, 2020 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

FOSTERRalph L. Foster, 97, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Orchard Manor in Grove City.

He was born July 1, 1923 in Rockland, a beloved son of the late: Ralph D. and Maude F. Adams Foster.

He was a 1941 graduate of Rockland High School.

Following high school, Ralph enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he served during World War II. He was proud to have served as a radioman on the front lines alongside General George S. Patton. For service to his country, he was awarded The Service Medal with Three Bronze Stars; The Good Conduct Medal; The American Theater Service Medal; and The European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

Upon his honorable discharge from duty, he had worked at The Pipe and Drilling Supplies Company in Petrolia, Canada. He then went on to own and operate for many years Mobile Home Parts and Service in Butler.

He was married May 21, 1942 in Westfield, NY to the former Zeldean C. Urey, who preceded him in death on January 30, 2007.

He was a longtime member of Franklin Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #83; and was a lifetime member of Jesse Greer Post #1835 V.F.W. of Franklin.

Mr. Foster enjoyed the companionship and company of his dog; and his daily routine of playing Scratch-Off PA Lottery tickets at various area locations.

He is survived by four children: Ann Darlene Smith and husband, William of Franklin; Barbara E. Calhoun and husband, Roy of Mesa, AZ; Patricia J. Nulph and husband, Paul, also of Mesa, AZ; and Ralph L. Foster, II and wife, Joanne of Cochranton; in addition to fifteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; thirty-nine great great-grandchildren; and three great great great-grandchildren, with four more babies expected very soon. Mr. Foster was always happy with his grand babies in his arms, and loved all of his grandchildren, big and small.

Also surviving are two sisters: Mary Jane Towers and husband, Paul of Franklin and Lois “Dottie” Fehrs of Manassas, VA; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gail Foster; an infant grandson, Steven Scott; a great grandson, William Snead “Sonny” Mays; four sisters: Margaret “Peg” Harvey; Lucille Shawgo; Jean Stellman; and Nancy “Nan” Dalaba; and by three brothers: Clyde W. “Bill” Foster; Paul D. Foster; and Clair R. Foster.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Friends and family are invited to attend graveside funeral services Friday, October 2, 2020 beginning at 11 AM in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry.

Prior to the graveside service, a memorial service will be conducted by Franklin Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #83; followed by full military burial rites accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent in Ralph’s name to either: The Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; Mooseheart Child City and School, Mooseheart, IL 60539; or to Moosehaven, 1701 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.


