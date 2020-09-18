Six Area Residents Arrested in Major Meth Bust

ROCKY GROVE, Pa. (EYT) – Police say six local residents were arrested on Thursday following an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in our area.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, Sugarcreek Borough Police served a search warrant, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Task Force Bureau of Narcotics Investigations (BNI), at 116 Front Street in Rocky Grove, Venango County, following an investigation into the alleged sale of methamphetamine.

Police say during the search, officers recovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

The following individuals were taken into custody and charged in connection to the investigation:

– 22-year-old Jacob Allen Erwin, of Franklin

– 24-year-old Creena Marie Erwin, of Franklin

– 21-year-old Gage Allen Hawke, of Utica

– 21-year-old Bethany Anne Anderson, of Franklin

– 26-year-old Brett Edward Wheeler, of Franklin

– 29-year-old Scotty Allen Peterson, of Franklin

Court documents indicate Jacob and Creena Erwin were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 7:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., respectively, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

They were lodged in the Venango County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail each.

According to court documents, Hawke, Anderson, Wheeler, and Peterson were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. respectively on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

They were also lodged in the Venango County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail each.

Preliminary hearings for all six defendants have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on September 30 in Venango County Central Court.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.