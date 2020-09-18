SPONSORED: Looking for Dinner Ideas? Why Not Give The Liberty House a Try?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House, inside of the Clarion VFW, is open to the public and ready to serve you.
Try The Liberty House Walking Chicken Family Meal Deal.
WALKING CHICKEN
25 Piece Broasted Chicken- $40
50 Piece Broasted Chicken- $75
There will be an up-charge for any special requests.
Mashed Potatoes- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Coleslaw- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Corn- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Green Beans- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Macaroni and Cheese- Pt. $4, Qt. $6
Gravy- Pt. $3
Biscuits (4)- $4
FAMILY MEAL DEAL
8 Piece Broasted Chicken
1 Qt. Mashed Potatoes
1 Pt. Gravy
1 Pt. Coleslaw
4 Biscuits
$19.99
There will be an up-charge for any special requests.
You will love any of the daily specials.
Monday – $2 OFF Wedgie
TUESDAY – $2 OFF Cheese Steak
WEDNESDAY – $2 OFF a Dozen Wings, or 6 Wings & Fries for $7
THURSDAY – $2 OFF Steak Dinners
FRIDAY – $2 OFF Haddock
SUNDAY – “It Takes Two” Omelet, Add $2. Get extra plate of toast and breakfast potatoes with your omelet. Omelets so big it takes 2 to eat them.
Don’t forget breakfast is also available.
BREAKFAST
Slim Pickins- $6
One egg with your choice of meat and toast.
Eggarific- $8
Two eggs with meat, toast, and breakfast potato.
Classic- $8
Two eggs with meat and your choice of one waffle, two pancakes, or two pieces of french toast.
Add blueberries or chocolate chips- $1
Ham and Hash- $8
Ham, green pepper and onion scrambler served on a bed of hasbrowns covered melted cheddar cheese.
Steak & Eggs- $11
6 oz. char-grilled Delmonico with three eggs, breakfast potatoes, and toast.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits- $6
Two biscuits covered in sausage gravy.
OMELETS
Includes breakfast potato and toast
Meat Matters- $10
American with bacon, ham, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Swisstastic- $8.50
Swiss with ham, and mushroom.
Some like it Hot- $9.50
Jalapeño Jack with ham, onion, green pepper, and jalapeños served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
All American- $9
American with bacon, ham, and green pepper.
Veggie- $8
American with mushroom, green pepper, onion, and tomato.
Simply Cheese- $7
American, Swiss, and Provolone.
Add one filling of your choice- $1
Breakfast Sizzler
Looking for something different. Change your omelet into a sizzler. Made with two eggs and homefries.
SIDE DISHES
Available a la carte for $3.00
Hashbrowns – Homefries – Tater Tots – Toast – English Muffin – Bagel – Biscuit – Egg – Pancake – Waffle – Bacon – Sausage – Ham – Cottage Cheese – Peaches – Pears – Applesauce
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Served with your choice breakfast potatoes.
Chicken Waffle Sandwich- $8
Chicken cutlet with bacon and cheese between two waffles drizzled with syrup.
Breakfast Sandwich- $7
Fried egg with cheese and your choice of meat on either an English muffin or a bagel.
Monte Cristo- $8
Turkey, ham, and cheddar stuffed between two pieces of French toast sprinkled with powder sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
Breakfast Philly- $11
Steak, bacon, cheddar and egg with spiced mayo. Loaded with green pepper, onion, and mushroom.
Breakfast Burger- $9
Juicy 1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar, bacon, hash browns, and fried egg.
Breakfast Burrito- $8
Two burritos filled with egg, cheese, and hash browns served with sausage gravy.
The restaurant will be open as follows:
– Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Liberty House would like their customers to know that they are doing everything they can to make them feel as safe as possible when dining with them.
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.