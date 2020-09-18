Tammy Lee Shaw, 56, of Polk, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 shortly after her arrival at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 15, 1964 she was the daughter of the late Norman and Florence Haze Shaw.

Tammy delivered newspapers for Venango Newspapers. She worked extremely hard for everything she had. She was a loving mother and grandmother who would give the shirt off her back to help someone.

Surviving is her son; Jesse Fox and his wife Jennifer of Franklin; a brother, Thomas Shaw of Polk; and her two grandchildren who were the light of her world, Lucas and Isabella.

Additionally surviving is her former boyfriend and close friend, Dan Milner.

There will be no visitation.

Tammy will be cremated and laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be sent to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.