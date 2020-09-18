Week Two Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

September 18-19, 2020, PIAA District 9 and District 10 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

District 9 – Week 2 Scores

South Large School Division

Punxsutawney 14, Moniteau 7 – 11:00 3rd Qtr

Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14 – Final

Brookville 49, Central Clarion 30 – Final

Karns City 55, DuBois 14 – Final

South Small School Division

Redbank Valley 21, Brockway 7 – Final

Union/A-C Valley 14, Keystone 7 – Final

Sheffield vs. Curwensville (CANCELLED)

North Large School Division

St. Marys 69, Bradford 13 – Final

Ridgway 17, Kane 14 – Final

North Small School Division

Smethport 60, Otto-Eldred 6 – Final

Coudersport 60, Port Allegany 6 – Final

Cameron County 6, Elk County Catholic 32 – Final

High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.