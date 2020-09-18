Week Two Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
September 18-19, 2020, PIAA District 9 and District 10 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.
District 9 – Week 2 Scores
South Large School Division
Punxsutawney 14, Moniteau 7 – 11:00 3rd Qtr
Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14 – Final
Brookville 49, Central Clarion 30 – Final
Karns City 55, DuBois 14 – Final
South Small School Division
Redbank Valley 21, Brockway 7 – Final
Union/A-C Valley 14, Keystone 7 – Final
Sheffield vs. Curwensville (CANCELLED)
North Large School Division
St. Marys 69, Bradford 13 – Final
Ridgway 17, Kane 14 – Final
North Small School Division
Smethport 60, Otto-Eldred 6 – Final
Coudersport 60, Port Allegany 6 – Final
Cameron County 6, Elk County Catholic 32 – Final
High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.