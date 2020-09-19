 

Saturday, September 19, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight – Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Monday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

7-Day Weather Forecast


