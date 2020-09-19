A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight – Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Monday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.