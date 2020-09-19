AAA: Refrain from Hanging Masks on Your Mirrors

AAA East Central is reminding motorists that hanging items from a rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard.

(Photo courtesy Travel+Leisure)

With varying requirements about masks/facial coverings in place, many motorists are keeping masks in their cars, and many are hanging them from their rear-view mirrors as a way to keep them handy. This has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way.

“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” says Theresa Podguski, Legislative Director, AAA East Central. “Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles, or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”

In Pennsylvania, it is against the law to operate a vehicle with anything hanging from the rear-view mirror. Moreover, in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs. Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 76 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. Past news releases are available at http://news.eastcentral.aaa.com/.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.