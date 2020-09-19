Bring Your Own Boat Fall Float Set for Next Week in Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Yes, we’re all under restrictions, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and enjoy the river from your favorite canoe or kayak!

Bring your own boat, beverage, and bananas for the B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat) Fall Float: Gravel Lick-Mill Creek, an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River.

The event is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25.

Wildlife and lumber history abound along this secluded stretch of the river. Fishing is excellent.

This event also offers an opportunity to help document wood duck nesting success, river otter sign, and bald eagle nests while kayaking through Steel Trap.

This is a true wilderness boating experience. No sign of human occupation is visible until near the end of the route.

Only experienced boaters permitted. Pre-registration is required. To register, contact the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov.

Registration limited to 10 boats. The cost is $40.00/boat payable by cash, check, or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50% discount.

Register early, available spots go fast.

