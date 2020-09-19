Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Chocolate Chip Biscotti

Perfect to dip in coffee or tea!

Ingredients

1/2 cup softened butter

1 cup brown sugar



2 large eggs1 tsp vanilla extract2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour2 tsp baking powder1/2 tsp salt12 oz. mini chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

-Add butter and brown sugar to a mixer bowl. Beat at medium speed for 1 minute. Add eggs and vanilla, mixing until combined, about 1 minute. Add flour, baking powder, and salt; mix until well combined.

-Fold in mini chocolate chips. Shape into 2 (10×2 inch) logs and place on a lined or greased baking sheet.

-Bake 22 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool 30 minutes. Lower oven temperature to 300 degrees. Slice logs into about 1/2 inch slices and place on cookie sheet.

-Each log will make about 18 to 20 slices. Bake for 15 more minutes. Flip slices over and bake an additional 15 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container. Enjoy!

