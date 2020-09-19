 

Posted by Haley Bauer

5f614b65c32a7Mario L. Pezzuti, 66, of Rimersburg, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian.

Born March 1, 1954, in Chicora, he was the son of Domenick and Roxanna L. (McClaine) Pezzuti.

A 1972 Graduate of East Brady High School, Mario was well-known in the automotive industry for nearly 40 years. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed finding success in a variety of business endeavors.

Mario married his high school sweetheart, the former Cheryl L. Crawford, on January 16, 1972, she survives.

Mario was of Baptist faith. He had an avid interest in antiques and classic cars. He enjoyed visiting flea markets and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Mario is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. Pezzuti, of Rimersburg; one daughter, Caramel “Sissy” (Thomas) Gray of St. Thomas, VI; two sons, Jamie L. (Heather) Pezzuti of Cranberry Twp., and Tyler L. (Brandy Hugus) Pezzuti of Cranberry Twp.

He is also survived by his mother, Roxanna Pezzuti, of Bradys Bend; one sister, Melanie Ortman of Butler; his aunt and uncle, Jayne and Grant McCollough of Connoquenessing; 14 grandchildren: Alec, Elaina, Amelia, Avery, Clayton, Benjamin, Grace, Abigail, James, Rachel, Maria, Bella, Thomas, and Jonathan; and one great grandson, Gatsby.

Mario was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Robert Pezzuti.

Friends of Mario L. Pezzuti will be received from 2:00-4:00, 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.

In compliance with the guidelines set by the CDC, it is asked that anyone attending visitation wears an appropriate face mask.

Funeral Services and Burial for Mario L. Pezzuti will be private.

The Pezzuti family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com


