George W. Gates

George Gates, 72, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital following an emergency procedure on September 18, 2020.

Born December 15, 1947, in Beaver Township, George was the son of the late Lewis Gates and Jenny Elder.

George went to Keystone High School and then joined the US Army. While in the Army he served in Germany in 1973-74. George was a truck driver for 45 years of which he worked the last 32 for Dana Transport in Avenel NJ. He loved to drive truck but hated to be away from his family.

On August 4, 1975, George married the love of his life Linda Peterson who he celebrated 45 years of marriage with.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and especially spending time with his grandchildren and his two dogs Maci and Bella.

Along with his wife George is survived by his children, Erika (Sean) Harle of Knox, Shaun (Toni) Gates of Knox, Erin (Dan) Palmer of Parker, and Brian Gates of Florida; his grandchildren, Madison (John) Davis, Bailey Harle, Tristan Harle, Cooper Harle, Morgan Harle all of Knox, Lucas Palmer, Danica Palmer of Parker and Nicholas Gates of Knox. Also surviving are George’s siblings, Eugene Gates of Saxonburg, Katherine Welder of Ohio, Nancy McClain of Ohio and Mercedes Perrine of Grove City; and his great granddaughter, Olivia Davis of Knox. George was so excited as he was anticipating the birth of twin great grandsons due in December.

George was proceeded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Chloey Gates; and a brother, Harry Gates.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:30 PM on Monday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to Knox Area Ambulance Co., P.O. Box 636, Knox, Pa. 16232 or the Knox Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 106, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

