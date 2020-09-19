 

SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

Saturday, September 19, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-season-jobs2All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.

Local Business seeking long term employees for the following positions:
Grinder – 1st shift Franklin

Paint/Powdercoating – training on 1st, move to 3rd Franklin
Assembly – 1st shift Oil City
All positions require a pre-employment screening.
Candidates must be reliable and able to stand for 8 hour shift
Call 814-437-2148 resumes: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
Positions start at $11/hr

Contract Admin Analyst
Franklin 1st shift $16-$20 (long term contract position)
Candidates must pass pre-employment screening
Must be proficient in Excel
Must be able to work individually or as a team
Call 814-437-2148 resumes:tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


