Strong Defense Propels Union/A-C Valley to Win Over Keystone

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Union/A-C Valley’s stellar second half defense gave them the edge over Keystone, as the Falcon Knights eked out a 14-7 victory over their conference rival.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The highlight of the game was a first quarter 80-yard pick six by Kylar Culbertson, which tied the score at seven. The Falcon Knights scored the only points of the second half, as Caden Rainey’s 10-yard touchdown run concluded Union/A-C Valley’s solid drive to start the third quarter. The strong Union/A-C Valley defense slammed the door shut on the Panthers, who only gained 69 yards in the second half.

Tanner Merwin led the Falcon Knights with 54 passing yards and 39 rushing yards. Culbertson had 36 rushing yards to go with his key interception. Keystone was led by Bret Wingard, who threw for 151 yards and a touchdown, while Taylar Altman ran for 45 yards.

Keystone returns to action next week when they visit Brockway while Union/A-C Valley hosts Curwensville.

