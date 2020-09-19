 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Strong Defense Propels Union/A-C Valley to Win Over Keystone

Saturday, September 19, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

1D4A2204 copyKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Union/A-C Valley’s stellar second half defense gave them the edge over Keystone, as the Falcon Knights eked out a 14-7 victory over their conference rival.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The highlight of the game was a first quarter 80-yard pick six by Kylar Culbertson, which tied the score at seven. The Falcon Knights scored the only points of the second half, as Caden Rainey’s 10-yard touchdown run concluded Union/A-C Valley’s solid drive to start the third quarter. The strong Union/A-C Valley defense slammed the door shut on the Panthers, who only gained 69 yards in the second half.

1D4A2198 copy

Tanner Merwin led the Falcon Knights with 54 passing yards and 39 rushing yards. Culbertson had 36 rushing yards to go with his key interception. Keystone was led by Bret Wingard, who threw for 151 yards and a touchdown, while Taylar Altman ran for 45 yards.

Keystone returns to action next week when they visit Brockway while Union/A-C Valley hosts Curwensville.

1D4A1999 copy

1D4A2185 copy


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.