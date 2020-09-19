Virginia A. Thomas, 92, formerly of 31 Paul Revere Road, Oil City, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 4:30 pm at Westlake Woods in Erie.

Born August 15, 1928, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Smiley and Virginia R. Schreffler Anderson.

Mrs. Thomas was employed by Bell Telephone in Oil City, and after raising her children returned to work part-time for General Telephone Company.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City where she married the late Forest C. Thomas on June 30, 1948. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2018.

Virginia graduated from Oil City High School in 1946. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, going out with her friends, and being with her children and grandchildren.

Virginia has three surviving children, Scott C. Thomas of Erie, Judith L. Griffith and her husband William of Fairborn, OH, and Barbara J. Morris and her husband Thomas of Erie; and two grandchildren, Eric and Julie Thomas of Erie as well as many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are three sisters-in-law, Nancy Lake of Orchard Park, NY, Gloria Augenbaugh of Oil City, PA, and Hope Thomas, of Warren, PA, as well as one brother-in-law, Wayne Roach, of Oil City, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Deborah Thomas; two brothers, Stanley Anderson and Reverend Edward Anderson; a sister, Phyllis Plyler and her husband Melvin; five sisters-in-law, Gretchen Roach, Joan Thomas Loree, Cecelia Anderson, Betty Anderson, and Bertha Anderson; three nieces, Cynthia Anderson, Kim Kurtich, and Kathy Goodman; and three nephews, Reverend David Anderson, Dennis Carbaugh, and Lance Graham.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Morrison Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating, and the Rev. J. Michael Parsh co-officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests memorials be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, or to a charity of one’s choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.