William Richard Sloan, 67, of Eastlake Weir, FL, and formerly of Oil City, Pa., passed away on Monday September 7, 2020.

He was born to parents George O. Sloan and Margaret A. Coogan, on June 27th, 1953 in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Oil City Senior High School in 1971 and went on to study landscape design and ornamental horticulture and obtained the highly coveted Nurseryman accreditation.

With over 50 years of landscape and ornamental design, and humble beginnings, William started in the family business, “Sloan’s Nursery” in Oil City. He left the small town with an even bigger dream to build an empire.

His ingenuity and new business “Sloan’s Landscaping Inc” in Florida, quickly set him apart as the expert go-to and true visionary in his field. Designing, irrigating, sodding, and landscaping thousands of premier, designer homes and cottages and countless commercial properties.

Upon his retirement in 2019, William sat on the board of directors at the Sand Pearl Residence as he spent the last year beach side enjoying what he worked so hard for with his fiancé Angela.

William is known for his quick wit, his Irish eyes, infectious smile, kind, compassionate spirit, and his ability to always be the life of the party.

William is survived by fiancé Angela Grace of Ocala, Netia (Tia) Sloan, daughter residing in Tampa, Shera Sloan Rhoden, daughter and husband Arlis of Silver Springs FL, Hunter Lancaster, Grandson of Ocala FL, Victoria McKenzie, sister and husband Dan of Oil City PA, Anita Moyer, sister, and husband Dave of Oil City PA, Jean Bayer, aunt, of Melbourne Beach, FL as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother Margaret, and sister Cynthia Bridge.

The family has entrusted Hiers & Baxley in Ocala, FL with the arrangements.

An Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 26th 10am at Sloan Southern Sands of Lake Weir, 12801 SE Sunset Harbor Rd, Weirsdale FL, 32195.

A “celebration of life” will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart & Lung Association.

