Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Dumpling Soup

Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

dumplings-632203_1920 (1)Save this recipe for a potluck dinner this fall!

Ingredients

1 meaty leftover turkey carcass (from an 11-pound turkey)
6 cups chicken broth

6 cups water
2 celery ribs, cut into 1-inch slices
1 medium carrot, cut into 1-inch slices
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1 bay leaf
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

SOUP INGREDIENTS:
1 medium onion, chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
2 medium carrots, sliced
1 cup fresh or frozen cut green beans
1 package (10 ounces) frozen corn
1 package (10 ounces) frozen peas
2 cups biscuit/baking mix
2/3 cup milk

Directions

-In a stock pot, combine the first nine ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 3 hours.

-Remove carcass and allow to cool. Remove meat and set aside 4 cups for soup (refrigerate any remaining meat for another use); discard bones. Cut meat into bite-size pieces. Strain broth, discarding vegetables and bay leaf.

-Return broth to pan; add the onion, celery, carrots and beans. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add corn, peas and reserved turkey. Bring to a boil; reduce heat.

-Combine biscuit mix and milk. Drop by teaspoonfuls into simmering broth. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean (do not lift the cover while simmering).


