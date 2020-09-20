Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Dumpling Soup

Save this recipe for a potluck dinner this fall!

Ingredients

1 meaty leftover turkey carcass (from an 11-pound turkey)

6 cups chicken broth



6 cups water2 celery ribs, cut into 1-inch slices1 medium carrot, cut into 1-inch slices1 tablespoon poultry seasoning1 bay leaf1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper

SOUP INGREDIENTS:

1 medium onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

2 medium carrots, sliced

1 cup fresh or frozen cut green beans

1 package (10 ounces) frozen corn

1 package (10 ounces) frozen peas

2 cups biscuit/baking mix

2/3 cup milk

Directions

-In a stock pot, combine the first nine ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 3 hours.

-Remove carcass and allow to cool. Remove meat and set aside 4 cups for soup (refrigerate any remaining meat for another use); discard bones. Cut meat into bite-size pieces. Strain broth, discarding vegetables and bay leaf.

-Return broth to pan; add the onion, celery, carrots and beans. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add corn, peas and reserved turkey. Bring to a boil; reduce heat.

-Combine biscuit mix and milk. Drop by teaspoonfuls into simmering broth. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean (do not lift the cover while simmering).

