A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight – Patchy frost before 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Monday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

