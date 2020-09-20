All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WWII Veteran Gene Wolfgang
Gene Wolfgang served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Eugene H. “Gene” Wolfgang
Born: April 6, 1927
Died: July 22, 2020
Hometown: Marienville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Gene served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He obtained the rank of Sergeant, as well as receiving the Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal while serving our country.
Gene also served the community through his Presbyterian faith.
He was laid to rest at the North Forest Cemetery in Jenks Township, Forest County, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.