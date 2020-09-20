 

Charges Filed Against Man for Theft of Power Tool in Hickory Township

Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-cuffsHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of selling a power tool he stole from another man’s garage.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Tyler Peterson, of Titusville.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 27, a known victim reported his Snap-On 18 Volt 1/2″ Drive Impact Wrenches was stolen from his garage on Battle Alley in Hickory Township, Forest County, sometime between July 6 and July 10.

The complaint notes the victim told police that Tyler Peterson had been living with him for approximately a year and had been seen inside his garage on several occasions. The victim also stated he suspected Peterson could be involved in the theft.

The victim was then informed by another individual that a known man had his missing impact wrench, according to the complaint.

Police contacted Peterson by phone on July 27 and arranged an interview at the Marienville-based State Police station on July 28, but Peterson failed to show up for the interview, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed the known man who the victim was told had possession of the wrench.

When asked why he thought he was being interviewed, the known man said, “I am assuming it has something to do with the Snap-On impact wrench that I bought from Tyler Peterson.”

The known man then told police that Peterson contacted him by text message on July 6 and asked if he would be interested in purchasing an impact wrench that he said the victim was selling for $200.00.

According to the complaint, the known man agreed to purchase the wrench, and on July 7, around 9:00 a.m., he went to the victim’s residence and got the wrench, which was located in Peterson’s truck at the time. He noted that he paid $150.00 for the wrench and said he had no idea it was stolen.

The known man then provided the wrench and charger to police on July 29.

The following charges were filed against Peterson through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on September 17:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1
– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.


