Featured Local Job: Part-Time Sales Associate

Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Hemporia is seeking a part-time sales associate at their new DuBois location.

The job would include opening and/or closing a CBD retail store. Job requires you to greet customers and get to know their reasons for wanting to try CBD. You will go over all the products and recommend what you feel is the best product for their specific needs. The job also entails operating a square system, keeping inventory, put in requests for low items and keep the work area neat and clean and all times.

Those interested may apply within or apply here.

The pay is $9/hour. CBD knowledge is a plus but not required as we will train. Successful candidate will be required to work Saturdays.


