Karns City Pushes Past DuBois

Sunday, September 20, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Karns City’s aggressive rushing attack coupled with four DuBois turnovers powered the Gremlins to a 55-14 decision over the visiting Beavers.

The Gremlins took a stranglehold on the game late in the first quarter on Friday night, scoring four unanswered touchdowns before the half. The Gremlins’ momentum continued into the second half, where two rushing touchdowns by Luke Garing sealed the victory.

Jayce Anderson led the way for Karns City, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Coon also ran for 61 yards and a score. Cam-Ron Hays led the Beavers with 131 passing yards.

The Gremlins travel to Brookville next week, while DuBois has a home matchup against Punxsutawney.


