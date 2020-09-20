Mary Ann Bauer, 84, of Falls Church, VA formerly of Huntsville, AL and the Lucinda area, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Mary Ann was born on March 6, 1936, in Snydersburg, to the late Cyril and Philomena Baumcratz Wolbert.

On June 18, 1960, she married Donald Bauer, who preceded her in death on December 3, 2010, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda.

During her working years, she was employed by Clarion Glass Plant. She was also a babysitter and a housewife. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Falls Church, VA.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Kenneth Bauer and his wife Pamela, of Falls Church, VA, and Bernard Bauer and his wife Celeste, of Apollo Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brandon Bauer, Alyssa Bauer, Paige Bauer, Olivia Bauer, and Amanda Bauer; siblings, Marge Bauer and her husband James, Michael Wolbert, and Cyril Wolbert Jr., all of Lucinda and Suzanne Carbaugh and her husband Curtis, of Marienville; and 22 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Norma Lauer, Virginia (Bonnie) Judy, Dorothy Lauer and brothers: Francis and Stephen Wolbert.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda with the Rev. Marc Solomon, pastor as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In order to comply with the guidelines and restrictions set by the governor of Pennsylvania, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is strongly suggested to social distance and wear a face mask/covering.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

