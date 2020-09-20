Police: Man Found Prowling in Perry Township, Carrying Hammer & Machete

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Parker man was found prowling in Perry Township carrying a hammer in one hand and a machete in the other.

Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Butch Wiencek on Friday, September 18.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, in the 200 block of Bela Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say Wiencek was reportedly prowling and looking into windows of the houses in the 200 block of Bela Road, carrying a hammer in one hand and a machete in the other hand.

A warrant for Wiencek was discovered, and he attempted to flee arrest and resisted arrest once contact was made.

Wiencek was taken into custody and placed in the Clarion County Jail on a warrant in Armstrong County.

He was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges out of Clarion County:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Flight To Avoid Appreh/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.