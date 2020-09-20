Police Release Details on Rollover Crash in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred at the intersection of Forest Drive and Miller Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Around 12:13 a.m. on September 17, PSP Clarion was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Forest Drive and Miller Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2017 RAM 1500 pickup operated by 64-year-old William S. Wolf, of Apollo, was traveling west on Forest Drive when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the roadway. Wolf lost control of the pickup causing it to roll over onto its left side. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Limestone Township Fire Company, and MC Auto Towing assisted at the scene.

Wolf and his passenger 55-year-old Thomas X. Smith, of Ford City, were using seat belts and were not injured.

Wolf was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.