One Man Airlifted, One Man Transported by Ambulance Following Rollover Crash Near Corsica

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-3JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was transported by STAT MedEvac and another by ambulance following a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Corsica.

According to DuBois-based State Police, a one-vehicle rollover crash occurred on I-80 westbound just east of the 73.2-mile marker in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, September 20.

Police say 29-year-old Stephen E. Wensel, of Corsica, was operating a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder, traveling west on Interstate 80 in the left lane when his vehicle exited the roadway on the left side for unknown reasons.

After exiting the roadway, the vehicle continued west along an embankment for a short distance, then reentered the roadway. However, Wensel was unable to regain control, and the right rear end struck a bridge abutment on the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle then overturned onto its roof and continued to travel west for a short distance before coming to a final rest partially in the right lane, facing south.

Jefferson County EMS transported Wensel to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.

A passenger in Wensel’s vehicle – 31-year-old Dustin R. Frey, of Tionesta – suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by STAT MedEvac.

It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Police say drug paraphernalia was located at the scene, and Wensel is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

