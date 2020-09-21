 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 37. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday – Patchy frost between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.