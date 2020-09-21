A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 37. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday – Patchy frost between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

