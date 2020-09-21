Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kathy Bauer’s Texas Sheet Cake

Kathy’s Texas Sheet Cake is indescribable!

Ingredients

CAKE:

2 cups flour



2 cups sugar1/4 tsp salt4 tbsp cocoa2 sticks butter1 cup water (boiling)2 whole eggs(beaten)1/2 cup milk1 tsp baking soda1 1/2 tsp vanilla

FROSTING:

3 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 stick butter

4 tbsp cocoa

6 tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla

Crushed pecans (optional)

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Melt the butter in a saucepan and the add the cocoa to it. Stir together until mixed evenly. Add boiling water, and allow for the mixture to boil for 30 seconds before turning off the heat.

2. Pour the mixture over top of the flour mixture and stir lightly to cool.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together the milk, beaten eggs, baking soda, and vanilla. Add this to the the other bowl of flour and butter ingredients.

4. Pour the batter into an 18 x 13 sheet cake pan.

5. Bake for approximately 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.

6. For the icing, melt butter into a saucepan. Add in the cocoa. Combine the ingredients evenly before turning off the heat.

7. Put the milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar into the mixture. Stir. Add crushed pecans or nuts if desired.

