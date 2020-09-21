 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Democrats Host Satellite Dinner

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

DemFallDin20CLARION, Pa. – The Fall Dinner is an annual tradition with the Clarion County Democrats, but a unique solution was needed to keep everyone safe in the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: State Senate candidate Shelbie Stromyer said she had just returned from a Harrisburg event supporting the Rural Bill of Rights, which includes access to health care, clean air and water, broadband and transportation, along with support for local business, family farms, jobs and worker protections, and public education.)

Only 75 tickets were sold for the September 17 Satellite Fall Dinner, and it was held at three separate locations, each limited to 25 people.

The locations were blocks apart but connected by technology, with speakers and presentations at each location carried over the Internet to video screens at the other locations.

The virtual gathering made it possible to hear from Vice President Joe Biden, state party Chairwoman Nancy Mills, and state Vice Chairman Sharif Street.

In-person addresses by 21st District State Senate candidate Shelbie Stromyer and State Auditor General candidate Dr. Nina Ahmad were transmitted from the county Democratic Headquarters at the 800 Center in Clarion to gatherings at the Mechanistic Brewing Company and the Clarion River Brewing Company.

Stromyer, a retired registered nurse, said health concerns stemming from air and water pollution in under-served rural areas led her to seek the office.

Dr. Ahmad noted that the word “auditor” was derived from the Latin “to listen,” and she was there to take questions and listen to concerns about state government.

Local Democrat Sam Cangemi was presented with the Flame Award, given annually to the person who most exemplified volunteerism and embodiment of Democratic principles.

Other speakers included County Chairman Joe Billotte, Clarion University Democrats President Kayla Eaton, former county chairman Bill Miller, and Clarion Area School Director Braxton White.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.