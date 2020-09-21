Clarion Democrats Host Satellite Dinner

CLARION, Pa. – The Fall Dinner is an annual tradition with the Clarion County Democrats, but a unique solution was needed to keep everyone safe in the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: State Senate candidate Shelbie Stromyer said she had just returned from a Harrisburg event supporting the Rural Bill of Rights, which includes access to health care, clean air and water, broadband and transportation, along with support for local business, family farms, jobs and worker protections, and public education.)

Only 75 tickets were sold for the September 17 Satellite Fall Dinner, and it was held at three separate locations, each limited to 25 people.

The locations were blocks apart but connected by technology, with speakers and presentations at each location carried over the Internet to video screens at the other locations.

The virtual gathering made it possible to hear from Vice President Joe Biden, state party Chairwoman Nancy Mills, and state Vice Chairman Sharif Street.

In-person addresses by 21st District State Senate candidate Shelbie Stromyer and State Auditor General candidate Dr. Nina Ahmad were transmitted from the county Democratic Headquarters at the 800 Center in Clarion to gatherings at the Mechanistic Brewing Company and the Clarion River Brewing Company.

Stromyer, a retired registered nurse, said health concerns stemming from air and water pollution in under-served rural areas led her to seek the office.

Dr. Ahmad noted that the word “auditor” was derived from the Latin “to listen,” and she was there to take questions and listen to concerns about state government.

Local Democrat Sam Cangemi was presented with the Flame Award, given annually to the person who most exemplified volunteerism and embodiment of Democratic principles.

Other speakers included County Chairman Joe Billotte, Clarion University Democrats President Kayla Eaton, former county chairman Bill Miller, and Clarion Area School Director Braxton White.

