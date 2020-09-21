Clarion County Community Bank ‘Foodstock’ Seeking Donations

CLARION, Pa. – Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” by giving a cash donation that will benefit local food banks.

By proclamation of the Clarion County Commissioners, September is officially “FoodStock” Month in Clarion County!

Donation containers will also be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: Applewood Chiropractic, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Clarion Area Chamber of Business& Industry, Clarion County Community Bank (all locations), Clarion County Housing Authority, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Free Library, Clarion University Store, Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Colony Homes, Farmers National Bank, Foxburg Free Library, Foxburg Pizza & Country Store, Gates & Burns Realty, Inc., Palmer’s Country Store, Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc., Ramada by Wyndham, S&T Bank, Siegle Insurance, Strattanville Borough, Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem, WRC Highland Oaks at Water Run, and Zacherl Motor Truck Sales.

Donations can also be dropped off at our official “FoodStock” headquarters location, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM.

For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways to donate, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.