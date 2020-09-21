Hearing for Knox Man Who Broke into Woman’s House Naked, Carrying Rifle Scheduled for Tomorrow

CLARION CO.., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a Know man who broke into a woman’s house while naked and carrying a rifle.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Shawn Michael Reedy is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22.

He faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Refrain From Report, Misdemeanor 2– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Reedy is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Beaver Township earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:00 a.m. on September 2, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Tippecanoe Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation.

At the scene, police spoke to a known female victim who reported that Shawn Michael Reedy had come to her residence an hour earlier, around midnight. The victim allegedly stated she had a PFA order against Reedy, and he is not permitted at her residence.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Reedy broke into her residence and came into her bedroom naked carrying a hunting rifle. She stated she then talked to Reedy for approximately one hour, trying to calm him down before he finally left. She noted that she was in shock and couldn’t remember exactly what he said, but also related his expression alone put her in fear for her life.

The victim told police Reedy looked like he was going to kill her, but never actually pointed the rifle at her. She said he held the rifle, which she described as a camo hunting rifle with a scope, with both hands across his chest.

The victim also reported the door was locked and padlocked before Reedy broke it open. The complaint notes police found a broken padlock on the door of entry, with the latch forcibly separated from the bracket that was screwed to the door frame and the lock and bracket still intact.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Reedy stated he rode there on his motorcycle, stowed it and his clothing in a cornfield, then entered her home. She reported he said he took off his clothing “so that he did not leave any evidence behind.” She also informed police that Reedy drives a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The complaint notes the victim also told police she told Reedy to put clothes on before leaving and saw him put on green pants and a black leather coat before leaving the residence. She informed the troopers that Reedy was supposed to be staying at a known location in Elk City.

Police then proceeded to the location given by the victim, where they found a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was registered to Reedy, that was still warm to the touch.

The complaint states that when the troopers made contact with Reedy, they also noted green pants and a black leather coat, as described by the victim, sitting inside the door of his apartment.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Reedy said he left his apartment around 10:30 p.m. and had just returned shortly after 1:00 a.m. He also admitted to owning a camouflage hunting rifle with a scope.

Reedy was then taken into custody.

The complaint notes Reedy was served with a PFA barring him from the victim’s residence and any contact with the victim on August 27, and a permanent PFA order was granted during a hearing on September 1 at which Reedy was present and made fully aware of the parameters of the order.

Reedy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:00 a.m. on September 14.

Court documents indicate Reedy was held for court on Tuesday, September 1, on terroristic threats, harassment, and other charges related to a previous incident in Beaver Township. The case is continuing to make its way through the common plea court system.

