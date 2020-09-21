Joshua Allen Popson Sr., age 36, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 20, 2020.

Josh was born and raised in Brookville on January 24, 1984, to Denny and Christine (Gilhousen) Popson who survive. Josh was married to Jamie (Delamotte) Popson in 2003 who survives and together they were blessed with two sets of amazing twins, Joshua Popson Jr., Janelle Popson, Jared Popson, and Jacob Popson who all survive.

Josh leaves behind his only sister, Jennifer (Popson) Pearce, who organized this written tribute, and her husband, Brandon Pearce and their three boys, Brayden, Jaxen, and Xander who all survive.

Josh was a beloved son, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, grandson, cousin, boyfriend, and friend. Josh also leaves behind his best friend and girlfriend, Tiffany Bickle.

Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Patricia Popson. His maternal grandparents, Vaughn and Elaine Gilhousen. His aunt Kathy (Popson) Bernhard also precedes him in death.

Josh has worked at Colony Homes since he was 18. Josh was very talented with his hands, whether it being creating something out of wood or fixing vehicles. One of Josh’s true passions was hunting, which he shared with the most important people in his life, Grandpa Vaughn and his children. He shared many hunting trips and knowledge with all of his kids and was so proud of all of them. Josh loved archery the most, it was his favorite time of the year, as well as hockey/wrestling season.

Josh loved all sports, but hockey and wrestling were his favorites. He enjoyed watching the Pirates, the Steelers, and the Penguins but his ultimate joy was watching his three sons wrestle their hearts out and play baseball as well as watching his daughter run track and cross country and play softball.

Josh had a love for fishing too; he loved fishing with all his kids, it was a treasured activity Josh shared with them. Other outdoor activities he loved sharing with his children were dirt bike racing and shed hunting. Josh had another best friend who had been there with him for 11 years, his dog and buddy, Bandit. (who will now live with Josh’s kids.)

Josh was a member of the Pinecreek Fire Company for a few years and really enjoyed protecting and serving his community. Josh had many demons, as we all do, but it still doesn’t change the love and respect we all had for him. Josh leaves behind a hole in everyone’s hearts who loved him, but he also leaves us with so many happy memories that we will hang on to and cherish until we see him again. May he Rest Easy and Peacefully and forever be our guardian angel.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 2 – 4pm and 6 – 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Chateau d’Argy, adjacent to the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Henry Scoff. Interment will take place at the Center Hill Cemetery, Knox Township, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

