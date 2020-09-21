 

Man Faces Charges Following Altercation Over ATV on Camp Coffman Road

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aPINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venus man is facing charges following an altercation over operating an ATV on Camp Coffman Road.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 7:09 p.m. on September 19, 57-year-old Michael Switzer, of Oil City, was found to be riding his four-wheeler, a 2010 Honda, on a known 58-year-old Venus man’s property on Camp Coffman Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say initially, upon seeing the property owner, Switzer turned around and fled, but later, the owner observed Switzer in the roadway on his four-wheeler. The property owner then attempted to tell Switzer not to go on his property anymore.

Switzer reportedly became upset, shoved the victim, and then fled the scene, according to police.

Police say the following charges are pending against Switzer:

– Harassment
– Trespass
– Disorderly Conduct
– ATV Registration
– Display of ATV Registration
– Operating ATV on roadway
– Operating ATV on private property
– Trespass by ATV
– No insurance
– Trespass by motor vehicle
– Operating ATV on roadway without a helmet


