Marion Trax Smith, 98, of Benton, Arkansas previously of Union City, Pennsylvania, passed September 18, 2020.

Marion was born to Charles and Jean Trax, October 5, 1921, in Oil City, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Oil City High School in 1939.

She married Charles “Chuck” Smith in 1947, and they lived together in Union City, Pennsylvania. Together they raised three daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Jean Trax, husband Charles Smith, and sister Dorothy Weider.

She leaves as her legacy three daughters: Linda Pritchard (Albert Pritchard), Denise Smith, and Sharon Smith. Her children remember her as a very loving mom. She also leaves to cherish her memory four grandchildren: Gina Van Winkle, David Pritchard (Amy Pritchard), Janelle Smith, Chad Tarbell and five great-grandchildren: Maegan McDaniel, Jenna Van Winkle; Logan Pritchard; Jordan Tarbell, Hannah Smith. She leaves several nieces and nephews to cherish her memory as well.

Visitation Family and friends will be received Wednesday September 23, 2020, at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at noon. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City. Per COVID-19 requirements, masks and social dististacing are required with a limited number of guest in the funeral home at a time.

Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.