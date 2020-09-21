Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, One New Case Reported in Forest County
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 21, that there were 234 new cases, in addition to 733 new cases reported on Sunday, September 20 for a two-day total of 967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 150,812.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 14 and September 20 is 180,596 with 6,135 positive cases. There were 23,140 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There were 25 new deaths reported Sunday, September 20, and 23 new deaths reported for Monday, September 21 for a total of 8,004 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 1,767,181 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 252 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 21, 82% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
9/21/20 – 234
9/20/20 – 733
9/19/20 – 1,162
9/18/20 – 760
9/17/20 – 933
9/16/20 – 776
9/15/20 – 1,151
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|410
|8
|418
|17
|Butler
|983
|18
|1001
|22
|Clarion
|115
|-1*
|114
|3
|Clearfield
|297
|14
|311
|2
|Crawford
|288
|2
|290
|3
|Elk
|67
|0
|67
|2
|Forest
|14
|1
|15
|0
|Indiana
|611
|31
|642
|12
|Jefferson
|107
|2
|109
|3
|McKean
|53
|3
|56
|2
|Mercer
|688
|11
|699
|14
|Venango
|80
|1
|81
|1
|Warren
|42
|0
|42
|1
*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 115 on 9/19/20 to 114 on 9/21/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:
“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|796
|14905
|Allegheny
|11779
|166083
|Armstrong
|418
|6432
|Beaver
|1838
|18829
|Bedford
|229
|4282
|Berks
|6862
|47277
|Blair
|589
|15972
|Bradford
|129
|7026
|Bucks
|8573
|90619
|Butler
|1001
|20817
|Cambria
|547
|22236
|Cameron
|8
|429
|Carbon
|449
|8837
|Centre
|1836
|23157
|Chester
|6590
|77001
|Clarion
|114
|3049
|Clearfield
|311
|6896
|Clinton
|198
|4110
|Columbia
|863
|7297
|Crawford
|290
|8059
|Cumberland
|1764
|28145
|Dauphin
|3704
|41677
|Delaware
|11158
|101194
|Elk
|67
|2366
|Erie
|1483
|26251
|Fayette
|773
|14630
|Forest
|15
|746
|Franklin
|1719
|19508
|Fulton
|44
|1153
|Greene
|176
|4045
|Huntingdon
|396
|5682
|Indiana
|642
|8571
|Jefferson
|109
|3239
|Juniata
|181
|2142
|Lackawanna
|2401
|29939
|Lancaster
|7566
|74003
|Lawrence
|499
|7369
|Lebanon
|1945
|18515
|Lehigh
|5494
|56350
|Luzerne
|4027
|43677
|Lycoming
|630
|12568
|McKean
|56
|4185
|Mercer
|699
|11182
|Mifflin
|211
|6210
|Monroe
|1775
|21777
|Montgomery
|11962
|139068
|Montour
|164
|7662
|Northampton
|4394
|51904
|Northumberland
|887
|11086
|Perry
|207
|3781
|Philadelphia
|30987
|262046
|Pike
|566
|6154
|Potter
|26
|1063
|Schuylkill
|1065
|17965
|Snyder
|266
|3241
|Somerset
|206
|9805
|Sullivan
|11
|442
|Susquehanna
|293
|4144
|Tioga
|64
|3214
|Union
|459
|9835
|Venango
|81
|4544
|Warren
|42
|3306
|Washington
|1284
|24070
|Wayne
|218
|5839
|Westmoreland
|2084
|40998
|Wyoming
|72
|2651
|York
|4520
|55926
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;
- Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in September;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 69 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,882 cases among employees, for a total of 27,161 at 960 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 10,392 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
