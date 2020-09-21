 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, One New Case Reported in Forest County

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 21, that there were 234 new cases, in addition to 733 new cases reported on Sunday, September 20 for a two-day total of 967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 150,812.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 14 and September 20 is 180,596 with 6,135 positive cases. There were 23,140 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 25 new deaths reported Sunday, September 20, and 23 new deaths reported for Monday, September 21 for a total of 8,004 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,767,181 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 252 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 21, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/21/20 – 234
9/20/20 – 733
9/19/20 – 1,162
9/18/20 – 760
9/17/20 – 933
9/16/20 – 776
9/15/20 – 1,151

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  410 8 418 17
Butler  983 18 1001 22
Clarion  115 -1* 114 3
Clearfield  297 14 311 2
Crawford  288 2 290 3
Elk 67 0 67 2
Forest  14 1 15 0
Indiana  611 31 642 12
Jefferson  107 2 109 3
McKean  53 3 56 2
Mercer  688 11 699 14
Venango  80 1 81 1
Warren  42 0 42 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 115 on 9/19/20 to 114 on 9/21/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 796 14905
Allegheny 11779 166083
Armstrong 418 6432
Beaver 1838 18829
Bedford 229 4282
Berks 6862 47277
Blair 589 15972
Bradford 129 7026
Bucks 8573 90619
Butler 1001 20817
Cambria 547 22236
Cameron 8 429
Carbon 449 8837
Centre 1836 23157
Chester 6590 77001
Clarion 114 3049
Clearfield 311 6896
Clinton 198 4110
Columbia 863 7297
Crawford 290 8059
Cumberland 1764 28145
Dauphin 3704 41677
Delaware 11158 101194
Elk 67 2366
Erie 1483 26251
Fayette 773 14630
Forest 15 746
Franklin 1719 19508
Fulton 44 1153
Greene 176 4045
Huntingdon 396 5682
Indiana 642 8571
Jefferson 109 3239
Juniata 181 2142
Lackawanna 2401 29939
Lancaster 7566 74003
Lawrence 499 7369
Lebanon 1945 18515
Lehigh 5494 56350
Luzerne 4027 43677
Lycoming 630 12568
McKean 56 4185
Mercer 699 11182
Mifflin 211 6210
Monroe 1775 21777
Montgomery 11962 139068
Montour 164 7662
Northampton 4394 51904
Northumberland 887 11086
Perry 207 3781
Philadelphia 30987 262046
Pike 566 6154
Potter 26 1063
Schuylkill 1065 17965
Snyder 266 3241
Somerset 206 9805
Sullivan 11 442
Susquehanna 293 4144
Tioga 64 3214
Union 459 9835
Venango 81 4544
Warren 42 3306
Washington 1284 24070
Wayne 218 5839
Westmoreland 2084 40998
Wyoming 72 2651
York 4520 55926

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 69 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,882 cases among employees, for a total of 27,161 at 960 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,392 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

