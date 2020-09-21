Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, One New Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 21, that there were 234 new cases, in addition to 733 new cases reported on Sunday, September 20 for a two-day total of 967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 150,812.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 14 and September 20 is 180,596 with 6,135 positive cases. There were 23,140 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 25 new deaths reported Sunday, September 20, and 23 new deaths reported for Monday, September 21 for a total of 8,004 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,767,181 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 252 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 21, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/21/20 – 234

9/20/20 – 733

9/19/20 – 1,162

9/18/20 – 760

9/17/20 – 933

9/16/20 – 776

9/15/20 – 1,151

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 410 8 418 17 Butler 983 18 1001 22 Clarion 115 -1* 114 3 Clearfield 297 14 311 2 Crawford 288 2 290 3 Elk 67 0 67 2 Forest 14 1 15 0 Indiana 611 31 642 12 Jefferson 107 2 109 3 McKean 53 3 56 2 Mercer 688 11 699 14 Venango 80 1 81 1 Warren 42 0 42 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 115 on 9/19/20 to 114 on 9/21/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date