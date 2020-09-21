Pauline A. Stewart Breakstone, 90, formerly of Utica, passed away, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Sugar Creek Station, where she had resided for the past five years.

Born, August 23, 1930 in Venango County, she was the daughter of Martin and Ethel Rhoades Deeter. She married Richard Stewart and he preceded her in death on January 10, 1992. She subsequently married Lester Breakstone and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2008.

Pauline was an active member of the Deckards United Methodist church, singing in the choir and loved the time with her church family and friends.

Her hobbies included, gardening, canning, baking and traveling and for 25 years she worked at the Meadville Medical Center.

Survivors include three daughters, Joyce Stewart of Utica, Juanita Webber of Utica and Judy Monhnkern (John) of Wilberton, OK. A step son, Lester Breakstone (Christine) of Rockland, a brother, Samuel Deeter (Sherry) of Raleigh, NC, three grandson, Steven Webber, Justin and Nicholas Chatley, and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pearl Ferry and Margaret Mullen, and great granddaughter, Caetlin.

There are no calling hours. A graveside services will be held at the Peters Cemetery Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00pm with the Rev. Karen Fabian of the Deckards Methodist Church, officiating.

The family ask that any memorial donation be made in Pauline’s name to the Deckards United Methodist Church, 28388 Deckards Rd., Cochranton.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

