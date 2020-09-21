Sawmill Center for the Arts Hosts Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2020 Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up was buzzing with crowds watching artists at work this past weekend.

(Photos by Ron Wilshire.)

The event started on Friday at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts, open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily through Sunday, September 20.

Carving started on Friday, featuring 13 chainsaw carvers transforming the logs into beautifully crafted pieces of art all weekend long.

The Sawmill Craft Market was open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along with additional craft vendors set up in the large classroom.

The Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts is located at 140 Theater Lane, Cooksburg, Pa.





