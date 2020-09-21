 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Sawmill Center for the Arts Hosts Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

DF6B910C-F96A-4751-AACC-262D747E0365_1_201_aCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2020 Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up was buzzing with crowds watching artists at work this past weekend.

(Photos by Ron Wilshire.)

The event started on Friday at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts, open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily through Sunday, September 20.

A87AB8F2-9491-4156-9BE7-EFB2B465DA59_1_201_a

Carving started on Friday, featuring 13 chainsaw carvers transforming the logs into beautifully crafted pieces of art all weekend long.

The Sawmill Craft Market was open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along with additional craft vendors set up in the large classroom.

The Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts is located at 140 Theater Lane, Cooksburg, Pa.

9BABD6CB-E6C3-4448-8F59-BEB947656A19_1_201_a

708B077E-C696-4B69-B55D-7E047553CA60_1_201_a

Bird Carvers

EE101C3D-E83D-43A9-BF35-92B5151ABD14_1_201_a 


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.