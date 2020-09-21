State Police Calls: Drug Possession, DUI, Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession in Paint Township

Around 10:37 p.m. on September 16, Clarion-based State Police assisted Clarion County Probation with an arrest warrant.

Police say 29-year-old Eric Myers, of New Bethlehem, was taken into custody by Clarion County Probation.

A subsequent search of his residence on Willow Lane in Paint Township then located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

DUI in Salem Township

Around 11:22 p.m. on September 18, Clarion-based State Police responded to a disabled motorist in a 2002 Audi at a location on State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation, it was then determined that the driver, identified as a 42-year-old Emlenton man, was driving under the influence.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft in Foxburg Borough

Around 8:00 a.m. on September 17, Clarion-based State Police were notified of an amount of Oxycodone that had been discovered missing from an 80-year-old Foxburg woman’s safe at a location on Harvey Road in Foxburg Borough, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

