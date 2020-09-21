State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Four-Wheeler in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating the theft of a four-wheeler in Cornplanter Township.

According to police, a black and yellow 2005 Honda 400 EX four-wheeler (pictured above) was stolen from a location on State Route 8 in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, on August 31.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.