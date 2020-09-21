State Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Theft in Knox Borough

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on the theft of a vehicle that occurred earlier this month in Knox Borough.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 7:00 a.m. on September 2, a red 2020 Chevrolet Spark belonging to a 45-year-old Knox woman was stolen from a location on Miller Street in Knox Borough.

Police say the vehicle involved has been recovered, but the investigation seeking to identify the individual responsible for the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.