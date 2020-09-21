Woman Injured in Route 208 Crash

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 208 on Saturday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, on Route 208 just east of Farm Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 34-year-old Samantha M. Yeager, of Youngsville, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling east, when her vehicle struck a deer that ran into the roadway.

Yeager and her passenger, 43-year-old William M. Yeager, also of Youngsville, were both using seat belts, and a 5-year-old male passenger from Youngsville was secured in a child booster seat.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Ambulance transported Samantha Yeager to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

William Yeager and the juvenile passenger were not injured.

The vehicle sustained severe damage.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.