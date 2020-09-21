 

Woman Injured in Route 208 Crash

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 208 on Saturday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, on Route 208 just east of Farm Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 34-year-old Samantha M. Yeager, of Youngsville, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling east, when her vehicle struck a deer that ran into the roadway.

Yeager and her passenger, 43-year-old William M. Yeager, also of Youngsville, were both using seat belts, and a 5-year-old male passenger from Youngsville was secured in a child booster seat.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Ambulance transported Samantha Yeager to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

William Yeager and the juvenile passenger were not injured.

The vehicle sustained severe damage.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


