 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light west wind.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.