A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light west wind.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

