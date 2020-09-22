Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts Presents ‘Double Play’ Event With Guitarist Max Schang

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will be playing host to guitarist Max Schang and his two bands, Sweet Atmosphere and Trio of Blues, on October 3.

(Pictured: Trio of Blues)

Enjoy a “double play” as electric and acoustic guitarist Max Schang brings his two bands to Lincoln Hall on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Sweet Atmosphere will perform gypsy jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt with Clint Hoover on harmonica and Jim Spears on bass – and in the second set, Trio Of Blues – joined by Steve McMurray on drums – will offer Chicago blues, boogie, and rock – as well as some originals and other favorites.

ARCA is reopening after the COVID-19 shut-down in compliance with the Pennsylvania Green Guidelines. Please refrain from attending if you are ill. Patrons will be asked to sign a waiver upon entrance. Temperatures will be taken before entry. Masks are required for entrance and to be worn inside. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Seating is socially distanced to 50% occupancy – a total of 55 tickets. Because seating is limited, reservations are recommended. Reservations for reserved seats in hall quadrants will be taken by phone. If socially distanced reservations have filled the 50% quota, tickets will not be available at the door. Adults $25, Students $5. Buy online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153 to reserve.

When a very young Max Schang traded the accordion for guitar, he found his lifelong companion. His study of classical guitar brought him to Cleveland and Spain before forming his own band. After a brief stint playing in Atlantic City, he came back to the area to form a new band, which played everything from Jazz, Blues to Rock.

As a booking agent and promoter for the Seafood Express, he brought the best blues acts to Sharon, Pa, and shared the stage with Lefty Dizz, Jimmy Thackery, Carey Bell, Louisiana Red – to name just a few. He got to know Eddie Shaw & his Wolf Gang (Howlin Wolf’s former bandleader) and was invited to play the Chicago Blues Fest with him and to tour Europe – twice. His first Blues CD was released in 1998 and got very good reviews, among them the Blues Review Magazine.

In 2002 Max went to Paris to connect with his other love – the music of Django Reinhardt and the local Gypsy Jazz scene. This inspiration led to his ‘Time Away’ CD, a Gypsy Jazz album with several original songs. His latest CD ‘Backup Again’ did very well with airplay and hit Roots Music Report at #1 several times. His latest CD ‘Backup Again’ did very well with airplay and hit Roots Music Report at #1 several times.

Despite a full gig calendar, he continues to teach guitar and while he has students of all abilities, many come to him to get that last polish before applying to a music college.

Max Schang’s seemingly endless playbook of songs to draw from makes every evening completely different and fun – you’ll never know what style he’ll pull out next -Blues, Jazz Standards, and Gypsy Jazz or your favorite Beatles tune. Max always had a great love for Django’s music, traveling many times to Paris, which ultimately led to the recording of his ‘Time Away’ CD, where he played both rhythm and lead. The name ‘Sweet Atmosphere’ is a nod to Django Reinhardt’s ‘Douce Ambiance’ but the Trio will not just play Django Reinhardt songs but a broad variety of European swing style music and it is time to share this wonderful genre with a broader audience – we guarantee it will make you smile!

