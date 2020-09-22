 

Dan and Laurie Ditz Celebrate 30 Years of Marriage

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Wedding 2 (1)Dan and Laurie Ditz, of Huefner Spring Road, in Shippenville, are celebrating 30 years of marriage.

The couple was married on September 22, 1990, at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg.

Wedding 1 (4)

They built a home on Huefner Spring Road shortly after their marriage, and they have resided there ever since.

They are the proud parents of four daughters: Kristin (Tyler) Obenrader and Dani, Amber, and Anna Ditz.

They are also the proud grandparents of Ryleigh Jean, Ava Rose, and Carter William Obenrader.

Dan “retired” from Colony Homes in 2019 after 31 years of service and is currently working for Chris Kerle Tire in Shippenville.

Laurie works at Kronospan Industries in Shippenville as the HR Administrator for the Laminates plant.

The couple had planned a trip to Maine to commemorate the occasion; however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they plan to reschedule for next year.


