Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jennifer Yockey’s Crock Pot Cheesy Potato Soup

You’ll love the taste of this rich and cheesy potato soup by Jen Yockey!

Ingredients

4 cans of diced potatoes (drained)

2 bags of “real” bacon bits



2 cans of cream of potato3 cups of 2% white milk1 lb. of Sliced Coopers American Cheese

Directions

1. Spray or butter your crock pot (inserting a liner is another option).

2. Pour all ingredients into crock pot.

3. Stir well.

4. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or cook on high for 3-4 hours (stirring occasionally).

