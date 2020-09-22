 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jennifer Yockey’s Crock Pot Cheesy Potato Soup

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-6856 (1)You’ll love the taste of this rich and cheesy potato soup by Jen Yockey!

Ingredients

4 cans of diced potatoes (drained)
2 bags of “real” bacon bits

2 cans of cream of potato
3 cups of 2% white milk
1 lb. of Sliced Coopers American Cheese

Directions

1. Spray or butter your crock pot (inserting a liner is another option).

2. Pour all ingredients into crock pot.

3. Stir well.

4. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or cook on high for 3-4 hours (stirring occasionally).

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


