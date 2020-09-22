 

Clarion Volleyball Notches Two Weekend Wins

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion-Volleyball-2020-BlockStrong performances by Erica Selfridge and Korrin Burns highlighted a 2-0 weekend for Clarion, as they swept both Warren and Berlin Brothersvalley on Saturday.

In Clarion’s first match against Warren, Erica Selfridge had a fantastic ten kill, no error game where she had a hit percentage over 50%. Breanna Campbell had 32 assists and five digs in the victory as well. Clarion made only 14 total errors in the match.

In match two against Berlin Brothersvalley, Korrin Burns stole the show with 17 kills, while Aryana Girvan notched nine kills of her own. Clarion continued their clean play in game two, committing only eight hitting errors in the match.

Clarion’s JV Squad won both of their matches on Saturday. Clarion’s JV and varsity teams are both 4-0 on the season. Clarion plays next at Maplewood on Wednesday, Sep. 23.

Clarion vs. Warren (Clarion wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-11 Clarion

Set Two: 25-8 Clarion

Set Three: 25-13 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 0 errors, 52.6 hit %, 12 digs

Korrin Burns: 14 kills, 8 digs

Breanna Campbell: 32 assists, 5 digs

Clarion vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (Clarion wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-8 Clarion

Set Two: 25-8 Clarion

Set Three: 25-10 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 17 kills, 3 digs

Aryana Girvan: 9 kills, 2 aces

Jordan Best: 6 digs


