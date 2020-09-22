Dr. Grant Langston Joins Hospitalist Group at Butler Health System Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. – Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is expanding its hospitalist coverage with the addition of a new full time hospitalist who will oversee the care of hospitalized patients here in Clarion.

As a hospitalist, Dr. Grant Langston specializes in adult hospitalized patients. Hospitalists manage and coordinate all aspects of a patient’s stay in the hospital from admission through discharge and provide timely, accurate communication to the patient’s primary care physician. Hospitalists are solely based in a hospital and do not have offices or office hours.

Dr. Langston is joining the hospitalist team at BHS Clarion Hospital which includes Dr. Catherine Cunningham, Dr. T. Clark Simpson, and Ian Hollobaugh, CRNP.

Dr. Langston completed his residency in family medicine at Virtua Health System in Voorhees, NJ. He earned his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree in Biology from West Virginia University.

“Pursuing a degree in medicine was something I always wanted to do. I enjoy caring for people and I am excited to provide care for the patients here in Clarion,” said Dr. Langston

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is a 67 bed facility dedicated to providing quality care to our community with services ranging from inpatient, outpatient and emergency services. Located off of I-80 at exit 62 in the forest-covered mountains of Northwest Pennsylvania, Clarion Hospital offers health care throughout the course of a lifetime. For more information visit our website at www.clarionhospital.org

