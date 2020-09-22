Featured Local Job: Cooks and Chefs

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant has open positions for cooks and chefs.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.



