Featured Local Job: Full and Part-Time Retail Sales

GRex Wireless located in Seneca is seeking full-time and part-time employees helping with customer service, sales, and secretarial work.

Pay starts at $9.00/hour or more based on experience and attitude toward job.

Offering an hourly wage, tips, monthly bonuses, and paid vacation. They are looking for a personable individual that is willing to help their business succeed in the cellular and electronics industry

A job application can be found on their website at www.grexwireless.com. Interested applicants should fill out and submit the application along with a resume to grexwirelessllc@gmail.com.

Interested individuals may also apply on Facebook here.

