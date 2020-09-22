Francis Dean “Bud” George, 93, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, September 20, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.

Born August 30, 1927 in Sligo, he was a son of the late Homer B. and Ethel Jenny Reed George and was a graduate of Ashland School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and was considered a peace-time veteran. Bud served from 1948 and was honorably discharged in January of 1950, six months before the Korean Conflict. Because the American Legion did not recognize peace time veterans at the time, Bud waited 69 years to become a member of the Knox American Legion Post #720 when, two years ago, the Legion voted to receive all veterans.

Bud married the former Joan Bauer in the Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox on March 5, 1954 and they celebrated 58 years of marriage before her passing on July 10, 2012.

He was a door to door salesman for Raleigh Products; truck driver for R & H Corporation for 25 years until the business closed in 1982; Terry W. Kahle; JM Leasing until he retired in 1990 and had worked at Knox Auto Supply.

Bud was an avid bowler until December 2019. He enjoyed playing euchre, gardening, golfing, walking, hunting, and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

He was an avid fan of Keystone High School football, volleyball, and basketball.

Bud and Joan were “snowbirds” for 16 years and resided in Umatilla, Florida until 2010. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn and sitting on the back porch watching traffic, and also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Bud was always civic minded and was a member of the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, where he always sold the most tickets. He was a former member of the Clarion County Fire Police, PA fire Police and the Knox Lions Club.

Bud was a former caretaker and board member for the Knox Union Cemetery Association.

Survivors include his three children: Linda McCoy and her husband, Tom of Knox; Brenda Reed and her husband, John, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Bruce George and his wife, Renie, of Saratoga Springs, New York; grandchildren: Kristen O’Dell Putman (Cody) of Clifton Park, New York; Jason Reed (Kara) of Fishers, Indiana; Matthew McCoy (Amy) of Kennerdell; Kristin (Brad) Hurrelbrink of Emlenton; David (Lauren) McCoy of Knox; Christopher Simpson of Vermont and Jennifer Simpson of Texas.

Bud is also survived by his great grandchildren: Tavin O’Dell, Naomi Reed, Kendra McCoy, Marissa McCoy, Madison Hurrelbrink and Allison Hurrelbrink; one sister, Maxine Coast of Arizona; sister-in-law, Alma Bauer of Indiana; many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Kay Emrick.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters; Thelma Burns, Dorothy Harkins and Evelyn O’Neil, and three brothers: C. Donald George, Harold George and Allen George.

Military honors will be accorded by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, 405 Main Street, Knox.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company will have last call for fireman George at 1:10 p.m. and a memorial service will immediately follow, in the church, with Reverend Brian Hauser, pastor of the church, officiating.

The services will live be streamed starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, October, 3, 2020 on the Edenburg Presbyterian Church and Rupert Funeral Home Facebook pages. Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

The family requests that facemasks be worn and in order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing is strongly suggested.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Francis “Bud” George to the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 458, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Bud’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

